Former Lobbyist, State Rep Reports for Prison

By Harold Smith on January 6, 2026 at 9:03am

A former lobbyist, state representative and Quincy native has reported to federal prison.

A number of news outlets, including the Muddy River News, report that Michael McClain last week reported to a federal facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

McClain was sentenced last year to two years in prison for conspiring with executives with Commonwealth Edison to falsify corporate books and records.

McClain was a lobbyist and consultant for ComEd, along with being a close ally and confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. He also served in the Illinois House in the 1970s and 80s.

Madigan is also in prison after being convicted on a number of corruption charges. Madigan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and is currently in a federal lock-up in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Three other former ComEd officials and lobbyists are also serving time for corruption.

The federal prison in Kentucky where McClain is being housed in Kentucky has an adjoining medical facility. McClain has a number of health issues, including prostate cancer.