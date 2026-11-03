Former Local Homeless Man killed in Texas

By Gary Scott on November 3, 2026 at 10:35am

A former Jacksonville homeless man man was killed early last month in Texas.

66-year-old Jeffrey Grable was found bleeding October 6th at a CapMetro bus stop in North Austin. Authorities arrived, and found Grable with apparent trauma to his body. Channel 7 in Austin says Grable was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later.

Channel 7 in Austin says Grable laid down near the stop several hours earlier, after an unknown suspect approached and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

Police were checking surveillance cameras to find more information about the alleged assailant, a black male in his 30s.

Police did not release the exact cause of his death.

Grable was one of those featured in the Jacksonville Journal Courier in August of last year who were camping at Lake Jacksonville. He was part of a group that moved away from the Strawn Art Gallery where they had been staying. He said at the time they preferred staying near the lake.

Grable is described as an army veteran. Grable claimed he lost his home in 22 years in January of last year.

He reportedly left Jacksonville to find his ex wife in Austin, Texas.