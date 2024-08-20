Former MacMurray Pool Now “Largest Indoor Playing Surface in Central IL”

A space on the MacMurray College campus made inoperable more than a decade ago by the Town Brook Flood has been repurposed.

Owners of the Midwest Athletic Center announced today that the final transformation of the former Olympic-sized pool at the former Jenkins Education Complex is nearly complete.

The pool, located in the same complex as the former Bill Wall Gymnasium, has been filled in. and has been turned into an indoor turf facility with a hard court multi sport option underneath of it.

The space is equipped to handle indoor flag football, indoor soccer, wiffleball, baseball, and softball as well as any hard surface sports. It is now one of the largest indoor playing surfaces in Central Illinois.

The pool has been inoperable since the pumping system was rendered useless after the 2011 flood of the Town Brook that covered the entire bottom half of the former MacMurray College campus. The tiling on the pool floor was also deteriorated and broken due to the flood. Years of costly maintenance were also deferred after the loss of the school’s swimming and diving programs that went inactive in the early 2000’s.

Photos of the finished product can be found on the Midwest Athletic Complex’s Facebook Page. According to a post today, the inaugural flag football games are running tonight.