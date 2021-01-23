Former MacMurray Properties To Be Rezoned For Apartment Complexes, Event Venue in February

The Jacksonville Plans Commission will be reviewing some new zoning plans for the former MacMurray College Campus next month.

The South Campus dormitories Kendall House, Michaelson House, and Norris House which are located at 459 & 511 Hardin Avenue and 504, 520, and 536 South Clay are seeking to be rezoned from Public to Residential-5 zoning, with the intent of the property owner MacTown, LLC to use the former dorms as multi-family apartments. The company has also proposed placing parking garages behind each of the dorms for parking.

The paperwork for MacTown, LLC was signed by Mark Leach of Beloit, Wisconsin. Leach is a 1983 MacMurray College alumni who currently works as Executive Vice President, Trust and Investment Officer for First National Bank & Trust in Beloit.

Local real estate and business owner Mike Hayes also is having 2 properties rezoned that he purchased on the north campus. Rutledge Hall is being rezoned to R-5 for an apartment complex with McClelland Dining Hall and Annie Merner Chapel being rezoned for B-4 with special use to be used as a special events hall.

The Plans Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session to approve the rezoning on Wednesday, February 3rd at 6PM at the Jacksonville Municipal Building. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 217-479-4613.