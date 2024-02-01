Former Meredosia Man Sentenced to IDOC in Morgan County; Awaits Further Felony Cases in Macon County

A former resident of Meredosia was sentenced to prison time on a burglary charge in Morgan County Court on Tuesday, and is awaiting further felony charges to come to trial in Macon County.

45-year old Travis D. Adams, formerly of Meredosia, pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary on Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Adams had a criminal information filed against him for burglary in September 2023. Adams was in the custody of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department in Decatur on multiple felonies at that time.

Adams was sentenced on the Morgan County charge Tuesday to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution to the victim. Adams will serve the sentence concurrently with a 2 ½ year sentence on aggravated DUI charges which he pleaded guilty to on January 25th in Macon County Circuit Court.

Adams is currently awaiting a hearing on four other felonies in Macon County Circuit Court that include armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and possession of a weapon by a felon from a separate Macon County arrest that occurred in Decatur in August 2023. A motion hearing on the Macon County case is scheduled for February 24th.