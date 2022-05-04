Former Morgan Co. Highway Dept. Employee Sentenced to Prison

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2022 at 6:04am

A former Morgan County employee who pleaded guilty in 2018 to the theft of thousands of taxpayers dollars and was arrested again in January for illegal use of a business’ credit card is heading to prison.

46 year old Stacy S. Brickey of Woodson was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Morgan County Court yesterday for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Brickey was arrested in January after a former employer noticed fraudulent purchases made on a company credit card and notified Jacksonville Police.

Brickey pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of theft after she used a Morgan County credit card to buy personal items such as groceries, gift cards, and a generator during her time as an administrative assistant for the Morgan County Highway Department.

Brickey was remanded back to the custody of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department after yesterday’s sentencing.