Former Morgan Coroner Lair Passes

Current Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has announced the death of former Coroner Jeff Lair.

Patterson, in a press release, says that Lair passed away at approximately 2PM today in rural Scott County. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation into Lair’s death. No foul play is suspected.

Lair, formerly of Winchester, was elected as Morgan County Coroner in 1984 and served in that position until his retirement in 2019 due to health concerns. Born in Jacksonville, Lair grew up in Winchester and started his law enforcement career as a Scott County sheriff’s deputy. He later became Scott County coroner and a deputy coroner in Morgan County before running for Morgan County Coroner in 1984. Lair also was a founding member of the Jacksonville/Morgan County Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team.

Patterson says: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lair’s family and friends. We appreciate his many years of service to our community as a public servant.”

Arrangements for Lair are pending at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.