Former Morgan County Road District Clerk Pleads Guilty to Felony Theft Charges

A former Morgan County Road District Clerk accused of taking more than $100,000 for personal use while in office has pleaded guilty to theft charges in Morgan County Circuit Court this afternoon.

64 year old Pamela S. Redd of Alexander pleaded guilty to Class 1 Felony Theft between $100,000 and $500,000 in Morgan County Court this afternoon after a nearly two-year long case.

Redd was accused of taking funds while working as a road clerk for Morgan County Road District 8. According to charging documents, Redd took the funds for purchases between 2015 and 2020 for personal use. Redd was appointed as road district clerk and then elected to the position in April 2017. She resigned in November 2020. Redd was arrested and indicted on the theft charge as well as for official misconduct on December 9, 2020.

Redd’s case has been continued multiple times. According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll in October 2021, Redd was attempting to save up funds to pay restitution should the matter reach an open plea agreement.

Redd was sentenced today to 4 years of probation, 100 hours of community service, ordered to pay a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs, and ordered to pay $137,905.42 in restitution to be paid at $300 month. The count of official misconduct charge was dropped per the plea.