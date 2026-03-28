Former Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Director Blake Roderick passes away

West Central Illinois is mourning the loss of a longtime agricultural leader and community advocate.

Blake Roderick of Pittsfield passed away Friday at the age of 69, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Roderick dedicated more than four decades to serving the agricultural community. He began his career in 1981 with the Sangamon County Farm Bureau and soon after took on leadership of the Pike County Farm Bureau. In 1987, he expanded his role to include Scott County, eventually helping guide the successful merger of the two organizations in 2018. He retired in 2022 as Executive Director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.

Throughout his career, Roderick was a strong voice for farmers and rural communities, focusing on issues such as water regulations, flood control, land use, taxation, wildlife policy, and renewable energy. Under his leadership, the organization earned numerous state and national honors for membership and programming.

Beyond agriculture, Roderick was deeply involved in regional development and civic leadership. He most recently served as chairman of the Mid-America Port Commission and held roles with numerous healthcare, education, and community organizations across western Illinois.

A graduate of Lanphier High School in Springfield and Texas A&M University, Roderick was also active in Masonic organizations, Rotary International, and his church. Friends and family remember him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an avid traveler, reader, and lifelong student of history and nature.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy, along with his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and extended family members across the country.

Funeral services for Roderick will be held this coming Friday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield, with visitation Thursday afternoon.

Memorials have been suggested to a family fund supporting scientific research scholarships or to the Pittsfield Masonic Lodge building fund.