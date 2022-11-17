Former Pittsfield Youth Football Coach Pleads Guilty to Theft

The former head coach of a Pittsfield youth football organization pleaded guilty on Tuesday to theft charges.

25 year old Matthew J. Robinson, formerly of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony theft and misdemeanor theft. Robinson was arrested by Pittsfield Police back in September after an investigation into suspicious purchases being made from a checking account belonging to the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.

The investigation revealed that over $3,000 in personal purchases and checks were written to Robinson’s family members on the youth football account. Robinson allegedly endorsed and cashed the checks, then kept the cash.

The Pittsfield Police Department also alleges that Robinson was employed by a local business that donated services to a family in rural Pittsfield that suffered a house fire. Robinson is accused of defrauding the family after he allegedly collected money from them for the services provided when the business had donated them to the family.

Robinson was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 years of probation, a county fine, and full restitution. Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren told KHQA that Robinson will also have to perform community service and attend drug and alcohol counseling.