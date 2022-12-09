Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer

A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer.

WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis.

Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School District before joining Edinburg in 2019.

Thielen is survived by his wife Morgan and their three children. Theilen was also the younger brother of Springfield Park Board member and former alderman Kris Theilen. Visitation will be Monday evening with funeral services Tuesday at West Side Christian Church in Springfield with burial to follow at Farmington Cemetery. Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.