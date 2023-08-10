Former Pleasant Hill High School Student Who Brought Weapons to School in May Sentenced to Probation, Community Service

A Pleasant Hill High School student arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded weapon and homemade body armor to the school has avoided prison time.

18-year old Zane A. Fesler of Rockport pleaded guilty to an amended charge of placing threats to a school building and to an original charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor on Tuesday in Pike County Court.

Fesler was arrested by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on May 18th after Pleasant Hill School District officials had reported that a high school student possibly had brought a firearm to school and said they believed the firearm was in the suspected student’s vehicle. Several students had also alerted school officials about comments that had been made on a social media platform. Subsequent to a search of Fesler’s vehicle, deputies along with members of the Pleasant Hill Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Pittsfield Police located a loaded handgun, ammunition, alcohol, cannabis, and homemade body armor in the vehicle.

Fesler was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 years of adult probation, 2 years of court supervision, 30 hours of community service, and ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of fines, fees, and court costs. Fesler was given credit for 9 days served in the Pike County Jail.