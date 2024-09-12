Former Quincy Pool Business Owners’ Theft Trial Pushed Back Again

A trial for the former owners of a Quincy pool business has been pushed back again – this time to December.

Muddy River News reports that St. Louis attorney Justin Summary appeared by Zoom Tuesday morning for a hearing in front of Adams County Judge Tad Brenner for a motion hearing. Summary said his clients, 58-year old Andy P. Reardon and 52-year old Michelle M. Reardon both of Spring Hill, Florida were not in the courtroom for the hearing for health reasons.

The Reardons, who owned Backyard Adventure Pools in Quincy, are accused of shoddy work installing pools and spas and have been charged with two counts of theft by deception. They face up to 2-7 years in prison if found guilty. A 2021 investigative report by Muddy River News revealed several instances of multiple complaints attributed to the business throughout West Central Illinois.

The case was set to go to trial in August, but Summary said at a July 9 hearing he was unprepared because he was waiting on four years of bank records. Brenner moved the case to the October jury trial docket.

Brenner opened Tuesday’s hearing by saying he spoke yesterday with Summary who said he wouldn’t be ready for trial next month.

Summary then said he would be ready for trial in December. Assistant State’s Attorney Brett Jansen asked that the continuation be final in order to get the case moving.

The December jury trial docket is scheduled to begin December 7th. A status hearing is scheduled for November 12th, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for November 22nd.