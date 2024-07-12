Former Quincy Pool Business Owners’ Trial Pushed to October

The trial for the former owners of a Quincy pool and spa business facing theft charges has been pushed back to the Fall.

Muddy River News reports that the trial of 58-year old Andy P. Reardon and 52-year old Michelle M. Reardon now of Spring Hill, Florida was placed on the October jury call in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Tad Brenner on Tuesday.

St. Louis Defense Attorney Justin Summary appeared in Adams County Court on Tuesday saying that he had just received four years worth of banking records about his clients and would need an extended time to go through them before he would be prepared for trial.

The Reardons owned Backyard Adventures Pools and Spas LLC in Quincy and were arrested last September in Florida on Illinois warrants for two counts of theft by deception after an Adams County jury indicted the Reardons on September 7th. The indictment stemmed from an investigation by two families making complaints that the Reardons pool business deceived them about what they were supposed to get. A December 2021 investigative report by Muddy River News revealed numerous complaints filed by dissatisfied customers against the business for shoddy work installing pools and spas in multiple surrounding areas.

Brenner moved the case to the October jury trial docket, scheduled to begin October 7. Judge Zachary Boren is scheduled to hear the case with a status hearing set for September 10th.