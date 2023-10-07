Former Quincy Pool Company Owners Arrested in Florida on Illinois Warrants for Theft

A husband and wife who formerly owned a pool & spa business in Quincy were arrested in Florida last week to face charges of theft in Illinois.

According to Muddy River News, 58-year old Andy P. Reardon and 52-year Michelle M. Reardon of Spring Hill, Florida were arrested on September 27th by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department in Brooksville, Florida on an Adams County, Illinois warrant for felony theft of more than $10,000 and theft between $500-$10,000. Both posted bond and were released. According to Muddy River News, Andy Reardon has waived extradition and has agreed to appear in Adams County Circuit Court on October 17th.

According to online court records, an Adams County Grand Jury indicted the Reardons on the two theft charges on September 7th. According to charging documents obtained by Muddy River News, each count says the Reardons knowingly obtained by deception or control over property owned by Melissa Drew in November 2021 and Stephen & Debra Kraus in December 2021.

Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck told Muddy River News that the Reardons took money from Drew and the Kraus Family and deceived them on what they were going to get in concern to their former business. The Reardons owned Backyard Adventures Pools and Spas in Quincy.

Multiple complaints were filed against the business in 2021 with the Illinois Better Business Bureau due to inferior work and installation of pools and spas throughout West Central Illinois.

The Reardons have faced 3 default judgments against their business since 2021.