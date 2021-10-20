Former Road District Clerk Accused of Theft Has Case Continued, Plea Deal Possible

A former Morgan County Road District clerk accused of taking more than $100,000 in taxpayer money for personal use may soon have a plea deal reached in her case.

63 year old Pamela S. Redd of Alexander appeared in Morgan County Court and asked for a continuance in her case so she can continue to save up funds.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains that a resolution may soon be reached: “Back in December of 2020, Ms. Redd was charged with a count of theft and two counts of official misconduct. Those cases are still pending. An offer has been made and a counter offer has been made. However, the parties have not reached a formal resolution to the matter at this point. Ms. Redd, I believe, has been attempting to save up some money to help pay restitution that would be owed as a result of any resolution to this matter.”

According to charging documents in the case, Redd, in her role as Clerk of Road District #8, allegedly by means of deception, took over $100,000 between 2015 and November 2020 through unauthorized purchases through the Road District’s checking account. Redd formally resigned from her post as the road district clerk on November 9th and was replaced by Marcia Cox in action taken by the Morgan County Commissioners.

If a plea is not reached and the case heads to trial, Redd faces 2-5 years in jail for the official misconduct charges and 4 to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000 plus restitution for the felony theft charges. Redd is currently free on bond. Her case is next due in court for status on January 18th.