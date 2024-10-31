Former Sangamon Deputy Charged For Murder in Massey Killing Moved To Decatur Jail

The former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with firste degree murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey in Springfield on July 6th has been transferred to a different jail.

30-year old Sean P. Grayson has been moved from the Menard County Jail in Petersburg to the Macon County Jail in Decatur as of last week. The State Journal Register reports that the move was decided mostly because Presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin ruled that Grayson would continue to be detained in accordance with the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, leading sheriffs to decide where best to place Grayson while he awaits trial.

Grayson has a status hearing in Springfield on December 2nd. A Fourth District Appellate Court ruling regarding Grayson’s ongoing detention is expected around the time of that hearing. Menard County Sheriff Mark Oller told the SJ-R that Grayson’s lodging in Petersburg was only supposed to be temporary, and the only reason he had been moved from Sangamon County was due to potential conflicts of interest in the Sangamon County Jail as well as potential safety concerns. Oller said he had some concerns about holding Grayson because of the notoriety in the case, but he wanted to assist neighboring sheriffs.

During the time that Grayson was held in Menard County, Sangamon County was responsible for any expenses such as medical expenses, Oller said, though Grayson experienced no major medical issues while in the Menard County Jail. Grayson’s defense attorney Daniel Fultz said in court in late August that Grayson was dealing with complications from a diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer.