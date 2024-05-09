Former School Paraprofessional Charged With Unauthorized Purchases on Jensen Woods Credit Card

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2024 at 8:24am

A Golden, Illinois a former school paraprofessional has been charged in Brown County for allegedly stealing over $2,000 from a nondenominational community camp.

Rabecca Zeiger of Golden has been charged with Class 3 Felony Theft or Unauthorized Control between $500-$10,000.

Charging documents allege that between November 5th and December 14th of last year that Zeiger obtained a credit card owned by Jensen Woods, making unauthorized purchases totaling $2,048.

According to a directory with the Regional Office of Education #1, Zeiger was listed as a paraprofessional in 2022 for Camp Point Central Junior High School. A call to the Central District Office confirmed today that Zeiger is no longer employed with the district.

Zeiger appeared in Brown County Circuit Court yesterday on the charges. She will have a first appearance with defense counsel on June 5th.