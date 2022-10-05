Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center

A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday.

39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Lopez, who ran for Congress in the 2015 special election to fill the 15th District Seat vacated by the resignation of Aaron Schock, was arrested in early 2019 during a fraud investigation.

According to the State Journal-Register, Lopez defrauded several clients, some of his own family members, out of more than $1.5 million dollars between April 2014 to September 2018.

According to the report, Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center at noon Tuesday. Lopez was granted a year’s worth of earned discretionary sentence credit by IDOC and combined with serving a 50% sentence and potential other credits earned, gave Lopez his release less than a year and a half after his sentencing.

At the time of his sentencing, he was given credit for 965 days served in the Sangamon County Jail and was ordered to pay back Country Financial more than $1.53 million after the company, whom Lopez was an agent with at the time, reimbursed his former clients of their losses.

Country Financial fired Lopez in September of 2018 following a customer complaint.