Former Western IL Correctional Center Inmate Sentenced to Life in Prison for Cellmate’s Murder

A man responsible for two vicious murders in a Chicago suburb more than a decade ago has been sentenced to natural life in prison by a Brown County Circuit Judge for murdering his cellmate in 2024.

Joshua Miner, 36, was given a life sentence after pleading guilty to strangling his Western Illinois Correctional Center cellmate, Andrew Ortega, on August 26, 2024.

ABC-7 in Chicago originally reported that 44-year old Andrew Ortega of Chicago was found dead in his jail cell that he shared with Miner at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling on the morning of August 26, 2024. Brown County Sheriff and Coroner Justin Oliver would later determine Ortega had been strangled overnight, with an “undershirt/tank top arm strapped tightly around [his] neck as a ligature.”

Miner was dubbed by Chicago media as the “Hickory Street Murderer” from Joliet. In 2013, Miner and three others were accused of luring two men — 22-year-old friends Eric Glover and Terrance Rankins — into a Joliet home where they were then robbed, strangled, and had their bodies mutilated allegedly for sport. Miner was later convicted, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ortega was serving time for a theft charge and violating terms of his probation.

The Ortega Family and ABC7 had previously petitioned for months to get information on Ortega’s death but were frequently denied information or access for interviews. Shortly after Ortega’s death, prison records show Miner was transferred to Menard Correctional Facility. There have been four other reported in-custody deaths at Western Illinois Correctional Center since 2020. The public has not received much information or any at all on several of those incidents.

ABC7 reports that on the morning of August 26, guards at WICC found Ortega dead in his cell after he had missed breakfast. Pixelated video of Ortega being strangled in his cell have been released in the case. Looking in his cell, guards may have been thrown off by shoes, pants and a shirt stuffed with pillows to appear like Ortega was in his top bunk sleeping. Investigators believed Miner staged the cell bunk to throw the guards off during their cell checks. It would be another 5 months before the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office would file charges against Miner in the case. That was despite Miner admitting to killing Ortega the day his body was discovered, according to interview transcripts reviewed by ABC7.

Brown County Judge Jerry Hooker sentenced Miner on Monday, August 18 to consecutive natural life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.