Former Western IL Inmate Sentenced For Aggravated Battery to Corrections Officer

A former inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling has been given additional time to serve in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

32-year old Dennis M. Little III pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a correctional officer in Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Little is a former inmate at Western. According to online court records, Little got into a physical altercation with a correctional officer at the prison on June 24th, 2023. No information about the incident has been released.

Little is currently serving a 15-year sentence in IDOC for his attempts to stab Galesburg Police Officer Pat Kisler on Oct. 30, 2018, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail. According to the report, Kisler responded to a trespassing complaint about Little for an apartment in Moon Towers in Galesburg. When he arrived at the apartment he attempted to get Little to leave. At first, Little opened the door, yelled “suicide by cop” brandishing two knives and then started to slam the door. Kisler and another officer prevented Little from closing the door. After pushing back and forth on the door, Little stopped pushing on the door. When Kisler entered, he felt Little stab him a couple times in the abdomen area. Kisler’s bulletproof vest and extra bullet cartridges stopped the blows and he was uninjured. Little was later found fit to stand trial.

Little is now currently being housed at Menard Correctional Facility.

On Wednesday, Little was given 3 additional years in prison for the aggravated battery case, along with an undisclosed fine.