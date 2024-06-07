Former Western IL Prisoner Given Additional Time For Aggravated Battery Charge While in Custody

An East St. Louis man serving prison time for a murder sentence will have additional time added to his incarceration.

38-year old Ramos L. Sanders was given two additional years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a charge of aggravated battery in a public place.

Sanders was one of more than a dozen inmates charged in recent months for attacks on prison guards and employees at Western Illinois Correctional Facility over the last two years.

Sanders was serving out a 50-year prison term at the facility for his role in the murder of 35-year old Edward Austin in Washington Park in 2011. Austin was found shot to death in his home after a burglary.

Sanders has since been transferred to Menard Correctional Facility since the charges were pressed in Brown County.