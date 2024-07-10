Former WICC Inmate Sentenced For Battery to Staff Member

A man serving prison time at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in 2023 has been given more prison time by the Brown County Circuit Court.

32-year old Nathan N. Steinmeyer, formerly of Gibson City, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to aggravated battery in a public place.

Steinmeyer was an inmate at the Mt. Sterling area correctional facility in March of this year and was charged in Brown County Circuit Court for aggravated battery to a staff member of the facility. Steinmeyer’s case was one of more than ten separate cases brought to Brown County Circuit Court where guards and staff have had physical altercations over the last year and a half.

Steinmeyer was serving 8 years of prison time on a petition to revoke probation in Ford County from an aggravated battery with strangulation charge in 2018.

Last Wednesday, Brown County Judge Jerry Hooker sentenced Steinmeyer to an additional two years in prison on the aggravated battery charge and ordered an undisclosed fine. According to IDOC records, Steinmeyer isn’t due for release until 2027. He is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at Menard Correctional Facility in Chester.