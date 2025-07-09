Former Winchester EMS employee charged by ISP for theft and wire fraud

The Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced charges in an investigation surrounding theft of funds from the Winchester EMS.

According to a press release, on Monday, the Illinois State Police Special Investigation Unit presented a completed investigation to the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office concerning unauthorized purchases and transfers of funds at the Winchester EMS, with an investigation that started in early May. “The ISP Special Investigation Unit is dedicated to upholding public integrity and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the public’s trust,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Today, Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews filed a 16 Count Information against and issued a warrant for the arrest of former employee and board member of the Winchester EMS, Jennifer J. McMillen, 46, of Winchester. “I am very impressed with the information presented to my office.” State’s Attorney

Crews said. “The investigation did a thorough review of all EMS purchases and transfers for the past four years.”

The counts included nine counts of theft, two of which were in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000 (Class 2 felonies), the remaining were in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 (Class 3 felonies); and, seven counts of wire fraud, all of which are class 3 felonies. These offenses were committed against the Winchester EMS and are alleged to have occurred between the dates of August of 2021 and April of 2025.

When questioned about whether or not the Defendant obtained any taxpayer money provided by Scott County, State’s Attorney Crews responded, “There is no evidence that shows that the Defendant misused

any of the funds provided by Scott County. Those funds are deposited into a payroll account in a different bank from where her alleged misconduct took place.”