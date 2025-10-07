Former WLDS/WEAI reporter, WMBD General Manager passes away

A native of Franklin and former WLDS/WEAI broadcaster passed away last week in Peoria. Shaun Newell, 47, of Peoria, passed away on September 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife Amanda and two children.

Newell received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Western Illinois University and his master’s degree in business administration from Bradley University. He was the General Manager, Vice President and news director of WMBD/WYZZ-TV in Peoria, a subsidiary of NexStar Media Group Inc., at the time of his passing.

Earlier in his professional life, he worked at the Center for Prevention of Abuse and later served on its board, WEEK-TV, WMBD Radio starting in 2005 and WLDS/WEAI in 2003-2005. During his tenure at WEEK-TV, the news team was recognized with the Edward R. Murrow Award in 2013 for the coverage of the Washington, Illinois tornado.