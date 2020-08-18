Four Additional Case in Morgan Confirmed.

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 18, 2020 at 6:01pm

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 today.

The cases include 1 male in his 50’s, 1 male infant, and one staff member of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab who are all isolating at their homes.

1 additional staff member at the Jacksonville Correctional Center has tested positive. That makes a total of 36 COVID-19 cases confirmed at the Jacksonville Correctional Center since Friday, including now three staff members.

The total number of cases at the facility totals 81 inmates and 18 staff with 3 staff and 1 inmate having recovered.

Morgan County now has a total of 430 confirmed cases to date, with 281 of those having been released from restrictions. There have been 17 deaths attributed to the virus in Morgan County

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens tested for a total of 3,439,272.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 11 – August 17 rose another percentage point since yesterday, now standing at 4.3%.