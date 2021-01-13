Four Additional COVID Deaths Reported, Lower Case Counts Continue

COVID-19 daily case counts are continuing to get smaller in West Central Illinois, however hospitalizations and COVID related deaths continue to linger.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday.

A female in her 80’s on passed on January 3rd, a male in his 80’s on January 9th, and a female in her 90’s on January 12th. All were residing in long term care facilities.

11 new cases of COVID were confirmed in Morgan County bringing thetotal of active cases to 113. 12 Morgan County residents are hospitalized with the virus, and to date there have been 90 deaths attributed to the virus in Morgan County.

Greene County Health Department officials also confirmed a COVID related death. It is the 41st death in Greene from COVID-19. Greene County now has 62 active cases after an additional six were also confirmed yesterday.

The Cass County Health Department reported seven new cases of Covid-19. One of the new cases is associated with a Cass County long-term care facility; the remaining six are a result of community spread transmission.

Cass County’s active case count is now 77, with now three cases currently hospitalized.

Just four new cases were confirmed in Pike County. Currently there are 67 active cases with 12 Pike County residents remaining hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths.

As of Monday night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is continuing to fall, dropping another percentage point to 7.5%.