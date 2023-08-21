Four Arrested & Charged in April For Alleged Residential Burglary in Mozier

L to R (Top) Ashley Hendy, David Bettis; L to R (Bottom) Zachary Hendy, Josie French. Photos Courtesy of the Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Department

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 4 individuals in connection to an 8-month long investigation into an alleged residential burglary.

Calhoun deputies received an initial report of a residential burglary at a residence in Mozier on January 21st. Sergeant Zach Hardin took the lead on the investigation and discovered that multiple items of a personal nature were allegedly taken in the incident, including handmade quilts, wedding jewelry, and several firearms.

Over the course of the last 8 months, Hardin is said to have conducted the execution of no less than a dozen court-authorized search warrants for cellphone and GPS records.

Four individuals were arrested in April as a result of the investigation.

32-year old Ashley L. Hendy of Pleasant Hill has been charged with residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, theft, and obstruction of justice. She is due for arraignment on the charges on September 5th in Calhoun County Circuit Court.

54-year old David C. Bettis of Pleasant Hill has been charged with residential burglary, theft, and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence. He is next due in court on September 5th for arraignment.

26-year old Zachary T. Hendy of Mozier has been charged residential burglary and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence. He is next due in court on September 26th.

And

31-year old Josie L. French of Mozier has been charged with obstruction of justice by destroying evidence. She is next due in court tomorrow.

All 4 individuals are currently free on bond.