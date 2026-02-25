Four Arrested For Cass Co Copper Thefts

By Harold Smith on February 25, 2026 at 9:59am

A lengthy investigation into multiple incidents of copper theft in Cass County has resulted in four arrests.

In a Facebook post, Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported Monday that, after months of surveillance, gathering of data and coordination, four Beardstown residents have been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the copper thefts.

Among those arrested were 32 year old Clayton Seward, 32 year old Mario Fiz-Flores, 45 year old Alejandro Montoya-Picazo and 47 year old Melissa Jones.

The list of charges against the four include, theft, burglary, criminal damage to property, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, residential burglary and domestic battery.

The arrests were the culmination of an investigation into five separate cases of copper theft, extending from Beardstown to the Oakford area.

Sheriff Ohrn says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. He also expressed thanks to the FBI office in Springfield for their help with the investigation.

Seward, Fiz-Flores, Montoya-Picazo and Jones were all scheduled for a detention hearing today at the Cass County Courthouse.