Four Arrested in Pike on Drug Charges

Four individuals were arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday for various drug-related charges.

24 year old Lance W. Brockhouse of Winchester was arrested at 12:53AM Thursday in the 200 block of Clover Street in Perry after the sheriff’s department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Brockhouse has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. He is lodged at the Pike County Jail.



Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 300 block of South State Street in Griggsville Thursday afternoon. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 24 year old Nicole L. Hare and 29 year old Zachary B. Greenwood of Griggsville on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Hare and Greenwood are lodged at the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 300 block of East Mosier Street in Pleasant at 10:26PM Thursday. Subsequent to an investigation, authorities arrested 32 year old Adam L. Crowder on a new charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crowder was also wanted on a Pike County warrant for failing to appear in Pike County Court for a previous charge of possession of methamphetamine. Crowder is also lodged at the Pike County Jail.