Four Arrested in Roodhouse After Alleged Drug Deal Turns Violent

Four individuals were arrested earlier this month by the Roodhouse Police in connection to a physical disturbance and drug bust from December.

According to a press release from Roodhouse Chief of Police Kyle Robison, on December 13th the police department was contacted by a female victim regarding an alleged battery that took place in a shed located on Washington Street in Roodhouse.

According to the report, the victim told police that they were shown a bag of methamphetamine by one of the suspects and, at some point, a physical altercation between multiple suspects occurred. Everyone inside the shed is said to have known each other, and it is believed that the female victim did not know that she was going to be attacked. The victim is said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

On February 2nd, Roodhouse Police executed warrants on 32-year old Corey M. Hardwick and 50-year old Sandra M. Hardwick of Roodhouse and cited them for mob action. They were booked into the Greene County Jail and later released with a notice to appear. The Hardwicks are due to return to Greene County Court on February 28th.

On February 3rd, Roodhouse Police executed warrants on two more alleged suspects, 50-year old Robert L. Sprague and 53-year old Sherri K. Sprague also of Roodhouse. Robert Sprague was cited for mob action and possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams and methamphetamine delivery between 15-100. Sherri Sprague was cited for mob action, possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, and methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams. Both were booked into the Greene County Jail and later released with a notice to appear. The Spragues are due to return to court on February 28th.