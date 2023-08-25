Four Beardstown Residents Arrested For Drug Charges After Bust at Jacksonville Hotel

By Benjamin Cox on August 25, 2023 at 5:59am

Jacksonville Police arrested four people from Cass County on various charges after officers discovered what they believed to be a temporary drug den at a local hotel.

Officers were called by employees of the Best Western, located in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue, shortly before 9 o’clock last night. The employees were requesting that several people be removed from a room.

Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, officers reported that they found several types of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and firearm ammunition.

Four individuals have been arrested in the incident:

40-year old John J. Hennings of Beardstown has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on an outstanding Cass County warrant for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

31-year old Cameron J. McLaughlin of Beardstown has been cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

44-year old Christopher R. Welker of Beardstown has been cited for possession of methamphetamine.

28-year old Linsey F. Northrop of Beardstown has been cited for possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a person deemed a narcotic addict.

Jacksonville Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and possible further charges may be pending.

All four individuals are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.