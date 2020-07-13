Four Counties Report More COVID-19 Cases Today

Four local counties reported new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 1 additional death.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive case is a male in his 50’s who is isolated at home. The Cass County Health Department also reported their 10th COVID-19 related death. A 95 year old female passed away yesterday in Virginia at Walker Nursing Home, and is related to the outbreak that occurred at that facility. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 141. The total number recovered is at 122, with ten deceased. There are currently no cases hospitalized.

Morgan County Health Department officials announced 1 new case of COVID-19 today. The 136th case is a female in her 20s who is isolated and recovering at home. There have been 130 patients released from restriction in Morgan County to date. There are currently 2 pending test results.

Greene County reported 1 new positive case, a man in his 20s, who is isolated and recovering at home. To date, there have been 11 total positive cases in Greene County – 8 have been released from restriction – with 3 cases currently active.

Pike County officials announced 2 new cases of COVID-19 today. The 7th case is a female in her 60s and the 8th case is a male in his 30s. Both are in isolation and recovering at home. A previous Pike County case has been hospitalized and linked to a workplace outbreak. Pike County offiicals consulted with the Illinois Department of Public Health about potential closure of the facility, but IDPH said a temporary closure would not be warranted at this time. There are currently 8 total cases reported in Pike County – 2 have been released from restriction, with 6 currently active cases. 59 people have been placed in voluntary quarantine in Pike County due to exposure to an individual with the virus.

IDPH reported 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state today, along with 6 additional new deaths. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate per number of tests remained at 3% over the weekend.