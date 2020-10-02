Four Counties See COVID Cases Rise, State Sets New Record for Testing

Four counties in West Central Illinois continue to see COVID-19 numbers increase.

Morgan County Health officials announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 today. The cases include 2 females in their 20s, 1 female in her 40s, and a female and a male in their 60s. All are isolating at home. Morgan County now has had 702 total positive cases, with 46 currently active, and 2 hospitalized. Morgan County’s current positivity rate is 5.5%.

Cass County Health officials announced 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. The positive individuals include a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s, two females in their 60s, and a male in his 60s.Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 413, with 21 currently active, and 1 case hospitalized. Cass County’s current positivity rate is 14.1%.

Greene County Health officials announced 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. 4 cases were community acquired, with 1 coming at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation. Greene County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 240, with 30 cases currently active. Greene County’s current positivity rate is 5.8%.

Scott County Health officials announced on Wednesday 9 new cases since September 22nd. The most recent cases included a female in her 20s, 2 females in their 30s, a female in her 50s, and 2 females in their 60s; also a male in his 40s and a male in his 50s. In addition, Scott County has one case under age 12. Scott County’s overall count is now at 86, with 8 cases remaining in isolation. Scott County’s positivity rate is at 5.7%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,166 new cases of the virus throughout the state today, including 25 additional deaths. The state also surpassed 65,000 tests performed in the last 24 hours, for a new record high. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.5%.