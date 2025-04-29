Four Dead After Vehicle Drives Through After School Day Care Center in Chatham

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 5:46am

Tragedy struck in Chatham about 3:15 yesterday afternoon, when a vehicle ran into a building housing an after school program.

Chatham police and state police says four fatalities have been confirmed. The victims’ ages ranged from 4 to 18 years old. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the vehicle ran through the YNOT After School Camp at 301 Breckenridge Road in Chatham.

The report indicates the vehicle drove through a field, and struck the east side of the building. It continued through the building and exiting the west side.

Police say three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside. Four were killed, identified at this point as 2 7 year olds, an 8 year old and an 18-year-old.

Six additional children were taken to area hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, who was uninjured. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

State police, Chatham police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s office are investigating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

