Four DOC Sentences

By Gary Scott on September 17, 2025 at 10:14am

Four people were sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday (Tuesday).

45-year-old James Macrander of the 200 block of South Prairie was given 18 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The incident occurred in February of this year, and involved a boy under 13.

Macrander was fined $500 and it was recommended he undergo counseling and drug treatment while in prison. Macrander was given credit for 213 days served.

67-year-old Bert Welker of the 900 block of Allen was given 7 years in prison for meth possession in connection with his arrest in early May.

Welker was also fined $500, and given credit for 139 days served.

36-year-old Zachary Witherell of the 300 block of West Walnut was given 6 years in prison in connection with a meth possession arrest in August of last year. Witherell was given credit for 9 days served.

And, 35-year-old Zachary Harms of the 700 block of West Independence was given 4 years in prison after he admitted to two counts of burglary to a vehicle from August of last year when he broke into two trucks.

Harms was also fined $500, and given credit for 36 days served.