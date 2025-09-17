Four DOC Sentences

Four people were sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday (Tuesday).
45-year-old James Macrander of the 200 block of South Prairie was given 18 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The incident occurred in February of this year, and involved a boy under 13.
Macrander was fined $500 and it was recommended he undergo counseling and drug treatment while in prison. Macrander was given credit for 213 days served.
67-year-old Bert Welker of the 900 block of Allen was given 7 years in prison for meth possession in connection with his arrest in early May.
Welker was also fined $500, and given credit for 139 days served.
36-year-old Zachary Witherell of the 300 block of West Walnut was given 6 years in prison in connection with a meth possession arrest in August of last year. Witherell was given credit for 9 days served.
And, 35-year-old Zachary Harms of the 700 block of West Independence was given 4 years in prison after he admitted to two counts of burglary to a vehicle from August of last year when he broke into two trucks.
Harms was also fined $500, and given credit for 36 days served.