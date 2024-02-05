Four Individuals Arrested on Saturday for Alleged Armed Robbery

Four individuals were arrested on Saturday for an alleged armed robbery on Jacksonville’s northeast side.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, just before 1AM Saturday, officers responded to the area of East Independence Avenue and Illinois Avenue for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers were advised by a male victim that several suspects had robbed him of his wallet at knife point before fleeing the area.

The victim did not report any injuries to police. After further investigation, officers later located and arrested the following individuals for armed robbery: 52-year old Douglas J. Wanless of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard, 28-year old Michael E. Trowbridge of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue, 31-year old Alex L. Wood listed as homeless, and 36-year old Brandi L. Buchanan also listed as homeless. Trowbridge was additionally cited for possession of methamphetamine.

All four individuals remain held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.

Jacksonville Police ask if you have further information on the incident to call 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.