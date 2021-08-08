Four Individuals From Beardstown Involved In Fatal Traffic Crash on US 67 Near Macomb

Four people from Beardstown were injured in a two-car collision east of Macomb yesterday morning.

According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police District 14, a 2017 black Ford Mustang driven by an 86 year old man from Eldon, Missouri was traveling eastbound on County Road 1150N approaching the U.S. Route 67 intersection, east of Macomb in Scotland Township at 7:30AM Saturday. At approximately the same time, a 2016 black Chevy Equinox driven by 61 year old Pamela Peterson was southbound on US 67 approaching the intersection of County Road 1150N.

According to the report, the 2017 Ford Mustang failed to stop at the intersection and struck Peterson’s Chevy Equinox. Three passengers in Peterson’s Equinox – 42 year old Amy Rodgers of Beardstown, 40 year old Craig Rodgers of Beardstown, and 18 year old Amy Peterson of Beardstown – along with Pamela Peterson herself sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson’s Office pronounced the 86 year old driver of the Ford Mustang deceased at the scene.

No further information is available. The identity of the Eldon, Missouri man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.