Four Inmates Escape Fulton County Jail

Fulton County authorities are looking for 4 fugitives at this hour.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 4 inmates of the Fulton County Jail escaped custody in Lewistown last night shortly after an inmate was noted missing from a cell.

Police are looking for Jesse Davis, of Westfield described as a 34 year old black male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes; Cody Villalobos of Canton described as a 26 year old white male standing 6 feet tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes; Zachary Hart of Canton described as a 36 year old white male standing 6 feet 6 inches tall 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes; and Eugene Roets of Lewiston described as a 22 year old white male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Hart was being held for extradition to Kentucky. Roets was awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being sentenced to 7 years in prison on May 15th.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in nearby communities, especially northern Schuyler, Mason, and Cass counties to secure homes and lock vehicles. They ask that you call 9-1-1 if you spot the inmates and not to approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any further information on their whereabouts, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Illinois State Police, Knox, Fulton, Peoria, and Mason County Sheriff’s Offices, Canton, Farmington, Lewistown, and Havana Police Departments. Illinois Department of Corrections has been notified.