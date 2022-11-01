Four Lincoln Land Singing Students Compete in National Competition

Barham (left) and Carter (right) with their awards. (Photos provided)

Four Lincoln Land Community College Music students studying voice competed at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Central Region Conference held Oct. 21-22 in Bourbonnais with college students from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

Jack John Barham of Chatham qualified to advance to the national level in the classical tenor, bass, baritone category for those in their first two years of collegiate study. Miriam Carter of Springfield won first place in the regional Adult Classical Treble Voice category and earned a cash prize. Barham, Carter, Brett Wisecup of Rochester, and Tanner Stephens of Ashland competed in classical categories.

The conference also provided opportunities for students to learn more about singing, view performances, network and attend a performance class with Grammy Award-winning soprano Christine Brewer.