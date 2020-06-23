Four New Cases Confirmed in Morgan, as State Positivity Rate Continues Decline

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of four additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The 122nd case is a male in his 50’s who is isolated at a hospital. The 123rd case is a female in her 90’s who is isolated at a long term care facility. The 124th case is a male in his 50’s who is isolated at home. The 125th case is a female in her 20’s who is isolated at home.

Of the 125 cases reported in Morgan County, 54 have been released from restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,825 cases, including 6,707 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

IDPH announced today nearly 1.4 million tests have been administered in the state, and the statewide positivity rate of cases from June 16th through June 22nd is now at 2%.