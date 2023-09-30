Four People Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on IL Rte 104

One person was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104 last night.

A two-vehicle crash was reported just after 8:30PM on Illinois Route 104 and West Lafayette Avenue in Jacksonville.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 73-year old Ann Hoard-Silverio of the 1400 block of Mound Avenue was traveling southbound on Route 104 and entered into the the turn lane onto West Lafayette Avenue.

According to police, Hoard-Silverio failed to yield while making the left turn onto West Lafayette while entering into the pathway of a vehicle traveling northbound driven by 45-year old Pauline Avosse-Kodoko of Beardstown. Avosse-Kodoko struck Hoard-Silverio’s vehicle in the front passenger side causing airbags to be deployed in both vehicles.

Hoard-Silverio and a passenger in her vehicle, 74-year old Konnie J. Trace of Roodhouse were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries. Avosse-Kodoko and a 16-year old female juvenile passenger were also transported to JMH with unspecified injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police reports say that Hoard-Silverio admitted to officers on scene that she failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle and said she turned in front of Avosse-Kodoko’s vehicle. Hoard-Silverio was later cited for Failure to Yield while turning left.