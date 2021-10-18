Fourth Agreement Reached with State Unions on COVID Vaccine Mandate

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced today that his office has reached a fourth agreement with another one of the state’s union on mandating COVID-19 vaccines.

The agreement is with multiple Illinois state trade unions working in congregate settings. Pritzker’s Office says that negotiations with AFSCME representatives remain ongoing.

The agreement covers approximately 470 employees at facilities at Shapiro Developmental Center, Menard Correctional Center, and the Quincy Veteran’s Home. Given the provisions in the previous agreements the state made with VR-704, the Illinois Nurses Association and Illinois Federation of Public Employees, the deadline for all employees covered by vaccine agreements to get their first shot has been extended to next Tuesday, October 26th.