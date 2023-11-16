Fourth Annual Hot Wing Challenge For Charity This Saturday at K’s Creek

Rachel Rohn holds up one of the trial sauces that were eaten during Wednesday's What's On Your Mind live broadcast. Rohn managed to get through all 8 of the sauces on Wednesday.

Area residents will get a chance to “feel the burn” for charity on Saturday for the 4th annual Hot Wing Challenge.

Ryne Turke, who helps organize the annual event to benefit local charities with Rachel Rohn and several volunteers, says that the challengers are going to be up against the hottest wings they’ve ever offered in the event’s short history: “It’s just $5 to get in to watch a ton of entertainment, and we’re going to make a bunch of money for local charities by eating the hottest wings we can find, which have become known as the ’10 Wings of Death’ in Jacksonville.”

The wing sauces got a trial run on AM1180’s What’s On Your Mind on Wednesday morning. Turke says there will be several ways to raise money for the 13 area charities including tipping your favorite challenge eaters or, if you’re a business directly sponsor one of the hot wing sauces.

Turke says there is still 3 spots remaining for sponsorship. Reach out to him on Facebook if you would like to secure one of the remaining spots. There will also be auction items at the event, chances to donate to your favorite challenger, and the ability to purchase some of the hot wing sauces to take home.

The 4th Annual Hot Wing Challenge again on Saturday at K’s Creek Golf Course located at 1265 Sandusky in Jacksonville. Doors open at 6PM with the challenge starting at 7PM.