Fourth Individual Charged For February Armed Robbery Sentenced

The fourth individual charged for an armed robbery on Jacksonville’s east end in February has pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

28-year old Michael E. Trowbridge of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court to Class 2 felony robbery. Charges of armed robbery and possession of methamphetamine were dropped per the plea.

On the evening of February 3rd, a Jacksonville police report says that Trowbridge along with 52-year old Douglas J. Wanless of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard and 31-year old Alex L. Wood listed as homeless, and 36-year old Brandi L. Buchanan also listed as homeless are said to have held up a man at knife-point for his wallet and other personal items near the intersection of East Independence Avenue and Illinois Avenue. The victim did not report any injuries to police.

Wanless was sentenced to 8 years in prison in May, while Buchanan and Wood were sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison each in April.

Trowbridge was sentenced yesterday to 3 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. Trowbridge was given credit for 165 days served in the Morgan County Jail.