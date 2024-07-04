Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks in Jacksonville Postponed

The Fourth of July celebration events for the City of Jacksonville have been postponed due to weather.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced on Wednesday that the city was postponing the Fourth of July fireworks display at Nichols Park due to the predicted inclement weather. The fireworks display will now be held on Friday, July 5th at the same time at Nichols Park.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville announced this morning that they are postponing the Fourth of July parade due to the weather: “We must take appropriate precautions for the safety of the public, as well as for our dozens of volunteers who would be setting up and organizing the event for more than two hours prior to the parade.” Rotary members say that the parade will now be held on Labor Day weekend and hope that all of the registered participants will join the parade then. Rotary asks that the public watch their Facebook page for any update details.