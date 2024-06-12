Fox Leaves Pikeland for JWCC Position, Search On For Interim and Permanent Superintendent

The Pikeland School District has resumed an extensive search for a permanent superintendent.

Interim Superintendent Todd Fox announced on Thursday that he had accepted a full-time professor of education position with John Wood Community College and would be taking on those duties this Fall. Fox replaced former Superintendent Carol Kilver in December 2023 in an interim role. Fox retired as permanent superintendent at Augusta-Southeastern School District in May 2023.

According to the Pikeland School District Facebook Page, a special meeting was held on June 3rd and again on Friday, June 7th to discuss the open superintendent position and take action on other personnel matters. The Pikeland Board of Education is on the hunt for an interim superintendent as well as continuing their search for a permanent replacement.

In a brief farewell message, Fox said that the district is still working with the service School Exec Connect in hopes of finding the “right person and the right fit” for the permanent position.

According to a Pike Press report, the board is currently conducting interviews for the interim position and will focus more heavily on a permanent candidate in the Fall.