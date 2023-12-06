Fox Selected as Interim Superintendent For Pikeland

By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2023 at 1:36pm

The Pikeland School Board selected an interim superintendent Monday night to replace the outgoing Dr. Carol Kilver.

After a special board meeting on Monday night, the Pikeland Board selected the recently retired Todd Fox, according to an announcement on the school district’s Facebook Page.

Fox has spent the previous 33 years in the Augusta-Southeastern School District, first as a teacher and boys’ basketball coach, eventually moving up to administration, becoming superintendent in 2008.

Fox was a part of the major rebuild that occurred at Southeastern after a fire claimed the high school building in March 2006.

Fox is expected to begin work at Pikeland on Thursday according to various reports. School Board President Tara Bradshaw told the Quincy Herald Whig that Fox will fill the interim role through June 30th, with a still-to-be-hired full-time superintendent expected to start by July 1st.

Oak Park-based firm School Exec Connect continues the search process for a new superintendent for the district. Bradshaw told the Herald-Whig that a new hire is expected to be announced by mid-February.