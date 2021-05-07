Franklin Fire Trucks Rolls on IL Route 104 Thursday Night

A Franklin Fire Department fire apparatus rolled into a ditch last night on Illinois Route 104 after it swerved to miss a collision.

According to the Journal-Courier, the fire truck was cut off on the highway by an SUV. The fire truck was on its way to a semi-truck fire at Whalen Trucking at about 9 o’clock last night in Waverly.

The firetruck driver and a passenger suffered minor bruises but no significant injuries, according to Franklin Fire Chief Gerald Wilson. According to the Journal Courier report, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Griffin Tyler was following the firetruck and assisted in getting the two firemen out of the of the apparatus after it rolled.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody told the Journal Courier that the SUV driver did not stop and the crash remains under investigation. An estimate of damage to the fire truck has not been determined at this time.