Franklin Fire

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2026 at 12:43pm

A few details are beginning to trickle in about an overnight fire that apparently claimed a structure in Franklin last night.

The call first came into West Central dispatch about 10:15, and it’s believed to have occurred on Walnut Street in Franklin.

Franklin firefighters were helped at the scene by Waverly and Alexander firemen. It was a structure fire, and the building was fully involved when firemen arrived.

It was a house that was reportedly undergoing renovations, and was empty at the time.

The fire gutted the house.

The fire fight was hampered somewhat by storms that moved through the area. The fire fighting units put out a public thank you to neighbors who provided cover and refreshments at the scene.

There appears to be no injuries.